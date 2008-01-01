How To Play
Register
Log In
Make Picks
Leader Board
Log Out
Official Rules
Leader Board
Reminder
Post to facebook
Tweet
Email
HOW TO PLAY
1
Register or Log In
Complete the online registration form to obtain your Username & Password.
(Must be 18 or older to participate)
Register
or
Log In
2
Weekly Pick’em
Submit your weekly prediction of the Top 10 finishers each week.
(Predictions must be saved at least (1) hour prior to the scheduled start of that week's designated race)
Submit your tiebreaker prediction.
(Average speed of the 1st place finisher in the race)
Click SAVE PICKS!
3
Leader Board
Check out your weekly results & season-long standings on our Leader Board.
PRIZES
$25,000 perfect prediction
Submit a Perfect Prediction* & win $25,000 CASH!
*(1 - 10 in exact order of finish)
$50
weekly winner
The weekly points finisher wins $25 in Lottery Tickets & a $25 Gas Card!
$500 Season Long
Points Winner
The points finisher at the end of the season wins $500 CASH!
OR
Official Rules
Privacy Policy
Help
Reminder