How To Play Register Log In Make Picks Leader Board Log Out
Official Rules Leader Board Reminder
HOW TO PLAY
1
Register or Log In
  • Complete the online registration form to obtain your Username & Password.
    • (Must be 18 or older to participate)

or Log In
2
Weekly Pick’em
  • Submit your weekly prediction of the Top 10 finishers each week. (Predictions must be saved at least (1) hour prior to the scheduled start of that week's designated race)
  • Submit your tiebreaker prediction. (Average speed of the 1st place finisher in the race)
  • Click SAVE PICKS!
3
Leader Board
  • Check out your weekly results & season-long standings on our Leader Board.
PRIZES
$25,000 perfect prediction
Submit a Perfect Prediction* & win $25,000 CASH! *(1 - 10 in exact order of finish)
$50
weekly winner
The weekly points finisher wins $25 in Lottery Tickets & a $25 Gas Card!
$500 Season Long
Points Winner
The points finisher at the end of the season wins $500 CASH!
  OR  

Official RulesPrivacy PolicyHelpReminder